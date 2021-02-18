Carmel PD unveils traffic-stop dashboard aimed at ensuring transparency

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Traffic stops made by Carmel police officers can now be tracked by the public online.

The city launched a new dashboard on its website Thursday. The new tracking portal was designed in an effort to ensure transparency between the department and the public.

The dashboard allows users to see how many warnings and citations officers write. Each traffic stop can be filtered into categories like driver race, ethnicity, gender, age, and the type of violation.

The addition of the dashboard comes after a 2019 I-Team 8 investigation revealed Carmel police ticketed Black drivers at a rate nearly 18 times higher than white drivers.

“We realize that today, more than ever, it is important for police departments to be more transparent and open to the communities they serve,” the department said in a press release sent to News 8 on Thursday. “Last year we updated our website by making all of our department policies forward facing.”

The dashboard will be updated on a monthly basis.