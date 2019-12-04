Carmel’s own data supports I-Team 8 investigation

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Data obtained by I-Team 8 revealed racial inequities in the tickets Carmel police give out.

The investigation showed Carmel police ticket black drivers at a higher rate than white drivers and a higher rate than black drivers in other cities. Weeks after the story aired, Carmel Police Chief Jim Barlow said our investigation is unfair — but numbers he gave us still support what we’ve reported.

Representative Robin Shackleford is one of many who said our investigation into race and ticketing supports what she’s long known about Carmel.

It revealed black drivers in Carmel get tickets at a rate nearly 18 times higher than white people. In Indianapolis, black people get one-and-a-half tickets and in Fishers, black people get four-and-a-half tickets for every ticket given to a white person.

Carmel and their police chief took issue with our story.

“It was a kick in the gut,” said Police Chief Jim Barlow. “We work real hard to be fair and transparent. I’ve been here for a long time and we’ve been basically called racist for a long time and it’s very frustrating.”

Carmel police issued a two-page written statement, using their own data in an attempt to refute our story.

Census and Supreme Court data I-Team 8 used shows black people make up 3-6% of Carmel’s population, but get 34% of tickets issued by Carmel police. Carmel claims, when you include those who work in Carmel but don’t live there, the black population is 11% and they get 20% of the tickets. Using their own data, black people are ticketed at far higher percentages than their share of the population.

Carmel also complains that News 8 included what they call non-discretionary offenses – where the officer has no choice but to write a ticket. They are upset the data did not include citations for violations of city ordinance. The data also counts tickets, not people cited. So in some instances, one person was given multiple tickets on one stop. We used that same standard for all departments – not just Carmel.

I-Team 8 used the same dataset and same standards for all the departments we examined, and other departments did not have nearly the disparities in numbers based on race. The Supreme Court data represents tickets officers sent off to the court system to be adjudicated.

The city also claims that Carmel has “multiple major travel corridors,” and that our I-Team 8 investigation “failed to consider” that data. Other cities we studied have similar corridors, but did not show the same disparity in tickets.

We stand by our investigation and our reporting.

Full statement from Carmel Police Chief Jim Barlow: