Center Twp Constable accused of contempt of court

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The contempt of court accusation stems from an incident last week involving an IMPD officer and the Center Twp Constable Denise Hatch.

A lawyer representing the property management company Street Lane Homes filed a motion claiming Hatch was in contempt for attempting to prevent the eviction of a family from one of their properties.

Constable Hatch was in Marion County Small Claims Court Thursday to face that accusation.

Judge Brenda Roper did not decide whether or not Hatch is in contempt of court because of what happened, but the judge did decide to appoint a special constable to handle all evictions for Street Lane Homes.

In court, Hatch and her attorney asked Judge Roper to recuse herself from the case. They claimed Roper was acting in a bias fashion.

Hatch stood by her decision to prevent the eviction last week. She claimed the person who lived there showed her a court order delaying the eviction.

“Tenants have a right to be treated with compassion. Chantel had an application for a stay. She had a stay. You all don’t understand what was at stake here. Chantel was about to be arrested,” said Hatch.

The Marion County Small claims court had denied the application for a delayed eviction.

The judge says she will decide whether or not Hatch is in contempt of court by the end of the day Monday.

Judge Roper had Hatch swear under oath to make sure she executes all future orders handed down by the court.