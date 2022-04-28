I-Team 8

Citizens Energy Group plans could zap proposed sewer plant deal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city government has approved a new sewage treatment plant on 7 acres on Indy’s southwest side, despite neighborhood opposition.

Wednesday’s announcement by Citizens Energy Group, seemingly out of nowhere, put the entire project in question.

On a cold February morning, I-Team 8 captured video of the plot of land where The Ben Davis Conservancy District wants to build a sewage treatment plant. The land is just north of I-70 off Tibbs Avenue. The plant has faced neighborhood opposition almost from Day One.

But, on Wednesday, weeks after the city government approved the plant, Citizens offered to buy The Ben Davis Conservancy District.

The potential buyout has given Jonathon Howe, a fierce opponent of the project, a glimmer of hope. “That fact that Citizens stepped up and said that we will provide cost savings these people need and want, and we will make sure a redundant plant isn’t built, is just a huge sigh of relief for me.”

The buyout offer from Citizens Energy Group would eliminate the need for the proposed wastewater treatment plant, which it says would “create sewer odors and negatively impact local neighborhoods and travelers on I-70.” It would also guarantee a lower monthly fee for about 6,000 customers in the district.

Jessica Saenz, a longtime west side resident, has been active since the sewage treatment plan was announced, collecting signatures and rallying neighbors to oppose the plant. Now that Citizens has made an offer, she says, she can laugh about it all.

“I think that this is an example that the people have had enough of that kind of thing Four-hundred and fifty people don’t say, ‘Ya know, we don’t want something,’ if they’re not sick of it,” Saenz said. “I think the residents are drawing a line like, we have had enough of it.”

I-Team 8 attempted to reach out to the Ben Davis Conservancy District office for comment. Two people working inside the office were not authorized to talk on camera about the buyout offer. An attorney for the conservancy district has not replied to I-Team 8’s request for comment.

The Ben Davis Conservancy District board of directors will consider the offer at its next board meeting.