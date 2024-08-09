Indianapolis councilors propose changes to sexual harassment policies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Democrats of the Indianapolis City-County Council have promised change following shocking sexual harassment allegations against Thomas Cook, a former top aide to Democratic Party Mayor Joe Hogsett.

In a statement, City-County Council President Vop Osili, Vice President Ali Brown, Majority Leader Maggie Lewis and fellow Democratic council members — Leroy Robinson, Brienne Delaney, Dan Boots, Nick Roberts, Carlos Perkins, John Barth, Keith Graves, Crista Carlino, Andy Nielsen, Rena Allen, Jessica McCormick, Jared Evans, Kristin Jones, and Frank Mascari — outlined several proposed changes that closely match demands made by Caroline Ellert and Lauren Roberts.

Ellert and Roberts are two former city employees who worked under Thomas Cook. The two sent a letter to city officials that details how Roberts went to Hogsett with her allegations in May 2017.

The city government investigated and punished Cook in October 2017.

The letter from Ellert and Roberts said, by the time of Cook’s punishment, he had already started having inappropriate contact with Ellert.

Roberts and Ellert claimed Cook was not punished enough, which allowed him to sexually harass Ellert.

Hogsett ultimately punished Cook a second time in October 2020 before allowing him to resign.

Cook later got a job with a prominent Indianapolis law firm, and continued working with the city government through contracts.

I-Team 8 went to Cook’s home Friday to ask about the allegations of sexual harassment, but nobody answered the door.

In their letter to city leaders, Roberts and Ellert said, “We all have a responsibility to disrupt the culture of silence and victim-blaming that gives rise to sexual harassment in the first place and allows it to continue even after a survivor bravely speaks up.”

The Democrat council members’ proposed changes to the city government’s sexual harassment policies would need to be approved by the full City-County Council.

The council has a meeting scheduled for Monday night, but it was unclear Friday if the council will consider the proposed changes at that meeting.

Both Ellert and Roberts said they will be at that meeting.

