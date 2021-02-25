Clinics must decide whether to vaccinate people not within guidelines or toss vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The vaccination guidelines are pretty clear if you are going by age alone, but a handful of clinics in Indiana have allowed ineligible people to get the vaccine.

On Wednesday, Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s health commissioner, would not name or say many clinics violated state vaccine guidelines. However, the state will take the violators off the list of clinics accepting new vaccination patients.

“A lot of times it has been centered around the eligibility to a waitlist and the importance of that waitlist reflecting either the current eligibility we have opened up at the state level or those age groups that are close to that,” Box said.

The waitlist was developed to help eliminate any potential waste of the vaccine. Once a clinic opens and prepares a vial, the entire contents must be used within a few hours; Dr. Christopher Weaver of IU Health Methodist Hospital explains: “Any place could have a small amount of doses they would give to a waitlist group at the end of the day, just for no-shows and things like that. We don’t have much of that, but that is the purpose of this is to go to the next category or group for that waitlist piece.”

Thomas Duszynski of the Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health says sometimes a clinic has to make tough decisions: vaccinate people who do not meet state waitlist guidelines or toss the vaccine in the trash.

“This has always been a challenge. We want to put vaccines in arms, and you have to make a personal decision sometimes, which is better or which is the lesser of two evils. I know there are vaccine clinics that have had to dispose of vaccines,” Duszynski said.