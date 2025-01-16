Colts lose home game in 2025, costing season ticket members

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some Colts fans are frustrated by the team losing a home game next season because they thought they had already paid for it.

This week, the NFL announced a 2025 Colts home game will be played in Berlin, Germany.

That announcement came after many fans already renewed their season tickets.

“I just think the communication wasn’t there,” said Raymond Atwater, a season ticket member.

Atwater and other season ticket members told News 8 the cost of their season ticket packages increased more than 10% for the 2025 season. Atwater thought the price hike was because of the Colts going from eight home games in 2024 to nine in 2025. Now, because of the game overseas, the amount of home games is staying at eight.

“You pay ten percent more for ten percent less,” said Brett Larson, a season ticket member. “It’s a little frustrating.”

Although Larson readily admitted it wouldn’t be so frustrating losing the home game if he was confident the team would end the season with some playoff games.

“It’s been really tough for the organization,” Larson said. “And then when you pair that with higher prices, it just doesn’t go over well.”

Colts officials told News 8 prices for season ticket renewals are set in September or October, but the Berlin game wasn’t finalized until the last several weeks.

“I know we’re not going to get full price back for that game that we lost, but at least some kind of incentive for it would be nice,” Atwater said.

It’s not clear how the team could make up for the lost game, but the Colts said season ticket members should expect the team to reach out in the next few weeks.

According to the Colts website, “Season Ticket Members will still receive access to all eight regular-season home games and one preseason home game at Lucas Oil Stadium. As a valued fan/member, additional details are forthcoming regarding how this affects your Season Ticket Membership for the 2025 season along with additional benefits or opportunities to attend the Berlin Game.”