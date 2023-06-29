Delphi murders: Audio, video released by police came from Libby German’s iPhone

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It is revealed in the search warrant signed by the first judge in the Delphi murders case that, this video and audio released by Indiana State Police came from teenager Libby German’s iPhone.

Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi, was arrested on Oct. 28 for the February 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

According to the warrant, there are 43 seconds of video showing Williams being followed by a man investigators believe is Allen.

The video was taken at 2:13 p.m. Feb. 13, 2017, about 45 minutes after the two girls were dropped off at the bridge by a relative.

Allen told investigators he was on the Monon High Bridge at the same time that same day.

A witness told investigators Allen was seen walking on a county road back to his car; his clothes were muddy and bloody.

Allen’s defense attorneys argue that his mental and physical health have rapidly declined while in custody at Westville Correctional Facility and that he should be moved to another facility. “Richard M. Allen was wetting down paperwork he had gotten from his attorneys and eating it, he was refusing to eat and refusing to sleep. He would go days on end refusing to sleep.”

Allen has started eating and sleeping again, but the turning point came during a phone call to his wife on April 3, when he allegedly confessed to the teen girls’ murders several times. His wife abruptly ended the call.

That was the last time he used an electronic tablet provided from the Indiana Department of Correction to call or text. He had been making two calls a day. Investigators have recorded and transcribed all of Allen’s calls.

On April 14, two psychiatrists and one psychologist examined Allne to discuss his behavior. They determined he did not need “involuntary medication” and he did not need to be moved to another facility.

