Delphi murders defense team wants to present evidence someone else killed girls

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — I-Team 8 has learned Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen‘s attorneys want the judge to let them present evidence that someone else killed two teen girls in 2017.

Allen, 51, of Delphi, was arrested on Oct. 28, 2022, for the February 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

Allen’s defense team filed the legal motion late Thursday afternoon.

Prosecutors have objected to a defense plan to present names of other suspects.

Allen’s attorneys have suggested several times in court filings that they believe someone else killed the girls in February 2017, and they want to present those theories to the jury.

There’s no timeline on when the judge might rule on the motion.

Allen is due back in court next week. His trial is scheduled to begin in October.

