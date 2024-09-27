Delphi murders prosecution objects to jury seeing crime scene

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The prosecution in the Delphi murders case is objecting to allowing the jury to see the crime scene where police found the bodies of Abby Williams and Libby German.

The defense made the request earlier this week. The defense also wants the jury to walk the trail from the Freedom Bridge to the Monon High Bridge to view where investigators say the girls were abducted. The defense wants the jury to see where prosecutors claim Richard Allen parked his car on the day of the murders.

Judge Frances Gull on Thursday said she would wait until after jury selection to made a decision. That is scheduled to begin Oct. 14.