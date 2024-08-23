Delphi murders public hearing abruptly canceled

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Transparency was nonexistent in the Carroll County Court Friday for a status hearing on the Delphi murders case.

I-Team 8’s Kody Fisher was in the court. He explains what happened.

Judge Fran Gull ordered the first part of the hearing to be behind closed doors. No reporters. No one from the public allowed in.

After a brief recess, members of the media were supposed to be allowed into the courtroom for the second half of the hearing, but after 35 minutes passed, a deputy with the Carroll County’s Sheriff’s Office came out into the hallway and said there would be no public hearing Friday, and that was all he could tell the media.

Moments later, Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland came out and went into a room with the families of Abby Williams and Libby German.

Richard Allen‘s Attorney Bradley Rozzi came out next and took Allen’s family away to tell them what happened behind closed doors. When asked what happened, Rozzi said nothing.

On Friday morning, the defense filed a motion that would shorten the length of time the Indiana Department of Correction and the Indiana Attorney General can take to respond to their requests for documents. They’re making the request so that both sides can have enough time to review those documents before the trial in October.

The prosecution also filed a motion to prevent the defense from interviewing third-party suspects under oath that the defense team said is responsible for the murders. They claim that testimony is not relevant and would not prove Richard Allen’s innocence.

Because reporters were not allowed in the courtroom, we have no idea if those motions were talked about in court. Everyone linked to this case is under a gag order and cannot legally talk about the case. Right now, it’s unclear if we’ll ever find out what happened in the Carroll County Court Friday.

