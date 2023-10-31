Delphi murders suspect files motion to delay January trial

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 Delphi murders, is due in court at 9 a.m. Tuesday with his new attorneys.

The hearing comes after Allen’s new attorneys requested an Allen County judge to unseal more than 100 documents in the docket, including a theory that the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German were part of a ritualistic sacrifice.

His attorneys, the third to represent him, filed the motion with Indiana’s highest court on Monday, arguing that the Carroll County prosecutor violated Indiana’s open records rules for court proceedings.

Allen faces two counts of murder for the deaths of Williams and German, who were found stabbed to death in February of 2017 near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

Allen’s original lawyers, Andrew Baldwin and Bradley Rozzi, claim the judge carried out a “pre-meditated ambush” and “coerced” the withdrawals. They have asked that she step down from the Allen trial or be removed.

Allen has also requested those lawyers remain on his case. In an amendment made before the hearing on Tuesday, Baldwin and Rozzi were added back to the case as pro bono.

Allen on Tuesday filed a motion to delay his trial. If approved, the trial would be delayed from its current date in January.

Previous coverage