I-Team 8

Delphi murders suspect’s lawyers have a long discovery list

Richard Allen, a suspect in the 2017 Delphi murders, is escorted to a van outside the Carroll County Courthouse on Nov. 22, 2022, in Delphi, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard Allen’s lawyers want the names and addresses of every person that has talked to investigators about this case. They want every police report connected to the murders of Libby and Abby. Allen’s court appointed lawyers have the green light to hire a private investigator. This seven-page filing is the road map his lawyers plan to use in his defense.

The seven-page filing is the first step in the discovery phase of this case. Allen’s lawyers are looking for the names of confidential informants, all phone records, witness statements whether there was any electronic surveillance and recordings. Kent Eastwood the Boone County prosecutor says this is a fairly standard.

“My experience is in a major investigation such as this. The sheer volume of stuff you are putting together is going to take some time,” Eastwood said.

After 4 1/2 year’s, investigators had not named a suspect or person of interest for the 2017 murders of Abby and Libby. Richard Allen became a person of interest after investigators went through previous interviews. At the time, police have received almost 20 thousand tips and conducted close to 500 interviews. They discovered that Allen told police in 2017, just a few days after the murders, that he had been on the Monon Trail the day the girls were murdered. Allen’s lawyers want the names and addresses of everyone who offered relevant information to this case.

“As a prosecutor, we are required by law to give to the defense anything we intend to use at trail and anything that tends to show that the defendant didn’t commit the crime,” Eastwood said.

Police released three seconds of cell phone video and audio of the person they believe murdered Abby and Libby. What else is on that recording? Are there other people in the area? Did other people come forward with Allen’s name? The filling is asking for all of the evidence collected about Allen to be turned over.

“As a prosecutor, generally you give pretty much everything unless it is work product,” Eastwood said.

If the Carroll County prosecutor holds back information or evidence that he believes is not relevant to Allen then tries to introduce it later at the trial, there is a good chance the judge will not allow it.

“The last thing you want to do is say hey, now this is relevant. Now I want to use it in trial. Here it is for the first time, and the judge could easily say you are not going to be able to use that. As prosecutors, you don’t want to play that game,” Eastwood said.

Allen is expected to be in the Carroll County Courthouse at 10 a.m. Friday with his court appointed lawyers.