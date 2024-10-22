Delphi Murders trial: Day 4 live blog

A courtroom sketch depicting Kelsi Seibert (German) showing the jury on a map the bridge on the High Monon Trail near where her sister, Libby German, and Abby Williams were found dead on Feb. 14, 2017, during court proceedings of the Delphi Murders trial on Oct. 18, 2024. (Provided Photo/April Ganser at The T.A.G. Art Company)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The fourth day of testimonies in the trial of Delphi Murders suspect Richard Allen will begin Tuesday morning at the Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi.

Allen, 52, is charged with murder and murder while committing or attempting to commit kidnapping in the deaths of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German. The girls’ bodies were found near the Monon High Bridge near Delphi on Feb. 14, 2017, a day after they went missing.

Allen was first investigated in 2017 and again in October 2022. After a second police interview, he was taken into custody.

Day 4 of the Delphi Murders trial was set to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

NOTE: The times listed in the blog headers are the times which the entries were added. Specific times for courtroom events will be listed in the entries if available.

For a brief summary of Day 3 in the Delphi Murders trial (Monday), scroll to the bottom of the page.

8:05 a.m.

News 8’s Kyla Russell reported at 6 a.m. that the line outside the Carroll County courthouse in Delphi continues to grow. She’s been waiting in line at the courthouse since the early hours of Tuesday.

Brief summary of Day 3 in the Delphi murders trial

It was an emotional day in the Carroll County courthouse on Monday.

While the jury heard from three law enforcement officers who were some of the first to document the scene, the court also saw 42 crime scene photos. Most of the courtroom struggled to watch.

They included several graphic images of Abby and Libby’s bodies, as well as other evidence from the scene. News 8’s Kyla Russell reported that Family members of both the girls and Richard Allen were emotional, either holding hands, crying, or looking away from the exhibits.

Testimonies were given by Dep. Darron Giancola, the first deputy to see the girls' bodies; Indiana State Police Sgt. Jason Page, a crime scene investigator who secured and photographed the scene; ISP Sgt. Duane Datzman, a retired crime scene technician who was the CSI at the Deer Creek scene; and ISP Trooper Brian Olehy, who helped photograph evidence of the crime scene.

Outside of the courtroom, Richard Allen’s defense team requested that crime scene video recorded by Libby German shortly before her death should be limited and asked that the state not elicit testimony about the sounds in the area.