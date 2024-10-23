Delphi Murders Trial: Day 5 live blog

A view of the Delphi Murders crime scene. The jury trial for Delphi Murders suspect Richard Allen began on Oct. 18, 2024, almost seven years after 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German were found dead near the High Monon Trail in Delphi, Indiana in Feb. 2017. (WISH File Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wednesday is the fifth day of testimonies in the trial of Delphi Murders suspect Richard Allen at the Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi.

Allen, 52, is charged with murder and murder while committing or attempting to commit kidnapping in the deaths of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German. The girls’ bodies were found near the Monon High Bridge near Delphi on Feb. 14, 2017, a day after they went missing.

Allen was first investigated in 2017 and again in October 2022. After a second police interview, he was taken into custody.

The trial began Oct. 18 and was expected to continue through mid-November. Sixteen Allen County residents sit as the jury on the case.

Day 5 of the Delphi Murders trial was set to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

NOTE: The times listed in the blog headers are the times which the entries were added. Specific times for courtroom events will be listed in the entries if available.

9 a.m.: Court is set to begin

Brief summary of Day 4 in the Delphi murders trial

Tuesday began with cross-examination of ISP Trooper Brian Olehy, who discussed a large exhibit of crime scene evidence, most contained in sealed, brown paper bags. During the exhibit, Olehy said he was not aware of any DNA found that was connected to Richard Allen.

According to News 8’s Kyla Russell, a tense back-and-forth between the defense, prosecution, and Olehy followed, prompting objections from the prosecution. He also discussed the unspent bullet found at the scene, a piece of evidence the defense referred to as the “magic bullet.”

After lunch, ISP Lt. Brian Bunner, a state forensic examiner, explained the process of cellphone data extraction and discussed the infamous “bridge video” found on Libby German’s phone. Bunner said in only some screenshots taken from the video can a man be seen behind the girls. The man in the video has been given the moniker “Bridge Guy” by many.

The defense asked about the GPS data from the video, to which Bunner answered that the coordinates were close to the bridge, but he did not look at the data. Following Bunner, audio-visual forensic expert Jeremey Chapman testified about enhancing audio in the bridge recording to pinpoint where the “Bridge Guy” was heard saying “Down the hill.”

Then, three witnesses who said they saw “Bridge Guy” on the High Monon Trail the day Libby German and Abby Williams went missing testified.

One witness, Railly Voorheis, said she saw “Bridge Guy” on the trail and told him “hi,” but he didn’t respond. When describing what “Bridge Guy” looked like, she noted he was taller than her. Voorheis told the jury she was 5 feet 7 inches tall. Richard Allen is 5 feet 4 inches tall.

The second witness, Breann Welber, said she made a post to Snapchat when she went to the bridge on Feb. 13, 2017. She said Libby had messaged her on Snapchat sometime before going missing. After the grainy photo of “Bridge Guy” was released to the public, Welber said, “First thing I thought was that is the person I saw on the trail.”

The third was Betsey Blair, who frequently visited the Monon Trail. She did several loops of the trail on Feb. 13, 2017, and said she saw “Bridge Guy,” and later saw two girls on the trail. She said she immediately recognized “Bridge Guy” as the man she saw on the trail.

The last witness to testify Tuesday afternoon was Steve Mullin, former chief of police for Delphi and an investigator for the Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office. He discussed collecting video from sources in the Delphi case and how he determined when and where the videos were taken.

