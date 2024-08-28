Department of Defense tests new tech for warfare

EDINBURGH, Ind. (WISH) — At Camp Atterbury, the U.S. Department of Defense this week is testing out new tech it can use in war.

Marcia Holmes, principal deputy assistant Defense secretary of defense for mission capabilities, said, “Technology changes quickly. Threats change rapidly, and our traditional acquisition processes just doesn’t often keep pace.”

Aside from in-house teams, Holmes stressed that private companies pitch their new tech as well in program they call Technology Readiness Experimentation, or TREX.

The Department of Defense partnered with the Indiana National Guard to rapidly test new technology on the field. It’s an effort to grow and adapt with those changing times. Soldiers will get a chance to assess the prototypes in a military environment.

Seventy-eight projects were presented, and 12 were on display Tuesday. One of them featured drones capable of dropping bombs or becoming bombs themselves.

Tim Dunnigan, CEO and president of Mjolnir Security, said, “As a retired Army infantry officer, having products that are easily used, that are intuitive, and that are easily accessible to war fighters is really necessary.”

Dunnigan showed drone capsules used to house explosives or other things. He showed News 8 how the capsules are carried by the drones.

“This is the droppable version. This is designed to be released from this drone.”

The larger drones are used to carry larger payloads, and the smaller drones can be used as bombs. “You’ll see a lot of this in Ukraine, where you see a lot of explosive attached to a small drone and then fly it to what your target is.”

Another tech advances included an unmanned military blimp. Military blimps, or aerostats, are used for surveillance. They can monitor enemy troops or incoming missiles. It usually takes 12 people to set up and control a blimp, but, thanks to new tech, the newest blimps require just four people to set up, and it’s completely unmanned after that with the help of artificial intelligence.

“Once its set up, we can view it and control it anywhere in the world,” said George Allen of Altaeros.

Allen says their blimps reduce costs by decreasing the need for manpower.

Glenn also described wearable tech that allows soldiers to streamline their communications in battle for secure communication. “This is a soldier worn capability. It lets you tie in to the multiple radios that comes off the system.”

The wearable tech also keeps tracks of soldiers so teams know where they are.

Not all 78 projects will pass the military’s rigorous program, but the ones that do will be used by soldiers in 2025.