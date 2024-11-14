Deputy prosecutor fired for anti-Trump social media posts

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Hancock County prosecutor fired one of his deputy prosecutors after she posted anti-trump opinions on her personal social media page following the election.

“If you voted for Trump, please unfriend me. You disgust me and clearly don’t respect me or other human beings,” read one of the posts made by Jordan Ouellette (Stroh), a former Hancock County deputy prosecutor.

Shortly afterwards, Ouellette reposted a quote from the Author A.R. Moxon that said, “Historians have a word for Germans who joined the Nazi party, not because they hated Jews, but out of a hope for restored patriotism, or a sense of economic anxiety, or a hope to preserve their religious values, or dislike of their opponents, or raw political opportunism, or convenience, or ignorance, or greed. That word is “Nazi.” Nobody cares about their motives anymore. They joined what they joined. They lent their support and their moral approval. And, in so doing, they bound themselves to everything that came after. Who cares any more what particular knot they used in the binding.”

In a letter firing Ouellette, Hancock County Prosecutor Brent Eaton said that post could be construed as her calling Trump voters Nazis.

“It is impossible for the public, your colleagues, and law enforcement to have confidence in you and believe that you are going to make decisions based only on the law and facts when you have publicly referred to large parts of the community in the manner referenced above on your social media account,” said Eaton in the letter.

“I think the prosecutor has a legitimate point,” said Steve Sanders, who teaches constitutional law at the IU Maurer School of Law.

“I worry that these comments could very easily lead people to believe this is not a prosecutor who is able to do her job fairly,” Sanders said.

In a statement, Ouellette told I-Team 8, “As a former prosecutor, it is disheartening to see that I was let go from my position due to my passion for the rights of all individuals. My personal opinions as to those who I wish to interact with in my personal life have no bearing on my ability to be fair and impartial. In fact, prior to this current election, my opinions remained the same, and at no point did my personal opinions prevent me from being fair and impartial in the execution of my duties. This especially rings true whenever my opinions were posted to my private Facebook page with no public ties to the Prosecutor’s Office. Also, these posts were deleted prior to my termination and I had received no communication from the office as to how to realign any social media comments prior to my termination. At the end of the day, my job was to advocate for the safety of the people of Hancock County and all of my actions did so.”

Sanders told I-Team 8 if the posts had contained different content, Eaton would not of had the legal standing to fire Ouellette.

“Even if she had written a letter, or tweeted, expressing concerns about Trump’s foreign policy, or what Trump was going to do with the Department of Education I think there would be a strong argument there her first amendment rights would prevail. Here where she not only expressed political views about Trump she attacked the people who are supporting Trump and so I think that just changes the calculus,” said Sanders.