I-Team 8

DWD demanding repayment of unemployment benefits

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Department of Workforce Development is threatening to place liens on homes, garnish wages and turn people over to collection agencies, all to take back unemployment benefits the state said they were eligible for. The state says it has offered waivers to people, but emails coming to I-Team 8 indicate waivers are not going to everyone.

Apples Cullum lost her job right before the Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered COVID-19 restrictions were put into place.

“I was a truck driver,” Cullum, who is from the Lake Station area in northwest Indiana, said.

Cullum started looking for work right away, but no one was hiring during the lockdown. She filed from unemployment and was approved. Over several months, she and other members of her family all received unemployment benefits, and all of them have been ordered to pay back or all or part of the benefits they received.

“I know my brother had to pay back and my daughter — I think she tried to appeal hers, too,” Cullum said.

Cullum collected $20,000 of unemployment benefits over several months. Every dime was approved by the state. She eventually landed a job with the city of Lake Station as the garage truck lady. Then months after she started her new job, a letter from Workforce Development arrived in the mail demanding she repay all of her unemployment benefits.

The letter states that she wasn’t in fact eligible for the federal unemployment benefits — after the state had approved her — and now the state wants the money back.

“I don’t know what is going to happen,” Cullum said. “I hope I don’t have to pay it back. I mean, I was out of work. I lost my job and then right before I started to get employment, everything shut down. Trying to find a job was very hard.”

I-Team 8 contacted Workforce Development and has not heard back at this point. Cullum says she has filed paperwork for an appeal but a hearing date has not been set.

According to the Workforce Development website, they claim to have resolved more cases than surrounding states, keeping in mind surrounding states have been more flexible with waivers.