Computer network disruption shuts down Elwood schools

ELWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Students at Elwood Community Schools have three days off after the schools’ computer network was disrupted.

On Facebook on Sunday, Superintendent Troy Friedersdorf called it a “computer network disruption” that prevented access to some of their systems including door locks, security cameras, phones, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning. He did not confirm whether a cyberattack caused the disruption.

Friedersdorf wrote, “We immediately secured the network and began working with our IT staff and third-party computer specialists to investigate the incident.”

Students are off through through Wednesday. They weren’t sent home with e-learning devices on Friday, so virtual learning was not possible. Pre-K classes were canceled, and the Hinds Career Center was closed.

Despite empty parking lots on Monday, a school security guard told News 8 that he’s monitoring the area.

“As our investigation and recovery efforts remain ongoing, we are unable to provide additional details at this time,” Friedersdorf wrote.

He encouraged parents to email him with questions at friedersdorf@elwood.k12.in.us.

Elwood First United Methodist Church wants to help. They’re organizing a get-together Wednesday for students, complete with snacks, lunch, games and movies. Adults must accompany students who attend.