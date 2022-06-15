I-Team 8

EPA issues report on Plainfield Walmart Warehouse fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It has been almost three months since a fire destroyed this Walmart distribution warehouse in Plainfield. The smoke on that day could be seen for miles, some of that smoke made it into the homes that are right around the corner. A family of seven is still dealing with the effects of the fire today.

“There is something in our home that is making us sick,” said Elizabeth Harvey. She had a front-row seat to the Walmart warehouse fire. She, her five children, and her husband live in a subdivision that is less than one mile north of the Walmart property. The smoke from the fire was right over her house; she says the smoke lingered in the neighborhood for days.

“I explained it to my friends when you go camping and you put your campfire out and your campsite kind of fills with smoke–that was what our neighborhood was like. Just going outside, there was smoke all around our homes–it was scratchy throat, itchy eyes, and irritating to be outside for short periods of time,” said Harvey

The smoke from the fire is also a concern for the EPA. The EPA had a team on the ground taking air and soil samples 12 hours after the fire started. They monitored and sampled the air around the clock for nearly a week. The results of the 800-page report were made public this week. I-Team 8 sent a copy of the report to Indiana University environmental chemist and researcher Gabriel Filippelli for an explanation.

“I think the biggest thing that stood out is that, even at 12 hours later when they started measuring, they were noticing significantly high amounts of a couple of contaminates that are a little bit concerning. Both asbestos and benzene showed up in some of the reports; those are both relatively toxic contaminates,” said Filippelli.

Coming inside the house provided some relief. The city of Plainfield and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management advised people in the area to stay inside, which they did. But the longer they stayed inside, the entire family started developing flu-like symptoms. The entire family started having headaches, nausea, vomiting, and tightness in their chest – that seemed to go on for days.

The youngest, 2-year-old Henry, became lethargic and had trouble breathing. Henry landed in the emergency room and the doctor’s office a couple times. Harvey knew something was wrong when her nine-year-old son, Lucas, went to his grandmother’s house for a weekend and his symptoms went away,

“He was gone for the weekend and he came home and said–he had been home probably four or five hours–and said ‘I just hate living here,’ and I was like, ‘excuse me?’ and he was not with my family in our home. He said, ‘I went away for the weekend to nannie’s house and I didn’t have a headache, I didn’t have a sore throat, and I didn’t feel nauseous or like I was going to throw up’ and he said ‘my belly didn’t hurt’ and he said, ‘I have only been home a short time, and now I feel all those things and I just feel crummy” said Harvey.

That is when she suspected something from the fire had gotten into their home. Harvey called a restoration company who had cleaned a few homes in the area. They recommended full remediation of the house, a good thorough cleaning of the attic, walls, and HVAC system. But her homeowner’s insurance denied the claim on the basis that there is no visible smoke damage to the house.

“With some push back from me, we did have an environmental hygienist come out last week and they took samples. We are supposed to have the results yesterday,” said Harvey.

According to the EPA report, dozens of compounds were released into the air by the fire. The health effects of some are well-known. Filippelli says the immediate health concerns is the acute exposure to the smoke and dust from the fire.

The Harvey family spends as much time outside as possible. For the time being, it is the safest place.

The family has every intention to sell the house. Now, they are waiting for the remediation company to give the all clear.