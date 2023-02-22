I-Team 8

Expert: Indiana’s proposed budget needs more on public health

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana currently ranks 45th in the nation for funding public health with only $7.5 million in 2022 going towards tobacco prevention and cessation programs.

However, the heightened teen vaping epidemic has but public health at the forefront of budget talks. Still, experts tell I-Team 8 those proposals fall short of what is actually needed.

“We are not funding our tobacco control program at the level that we should be doing,” explained Katy Hilts, an assistant professor in the Department of Health Policy and Management. “85% of youth or think around that amount, you know, report using flavored e cigarettes. So that’s a big concern.”

The House Republicans went big on boosting public K-12 funding with $1.6 billion over the next two years in budget. But for public health, they’re proposing an increasing of funding by $255 million, less than half the public health commission’s original recommendation.

In January, I-Team 8 spoke to VOICE Youth Ambassadors who came to statehouse to ask legislators to do more in combating the vaping crisis.

Nicole Liu, VOICE Youth Ambassador, said, “The marketing that tobacco companies like they do, they spent like 300 million in Indiana alone.”

Hilts says Indiana has been trending in the right direction with a decrease of teen vaping in the last two years. Still, she says there is a long way to go. Data shows Indiana is 8th in the nation for highest smoking rates, but 32nd for prevention and cessation funding.

“I just think investing in these types of programs, investing in those efforts to address some of the underlying causes that are leading to use of these products and subsequent use of other types of products as well, are important in the long run,” Hilts said.

The budget proposal currently sits in the house. It then needs to be approved by the senate. A final version of the budget is expected by the end of April.