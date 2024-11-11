Posts saying NYPD officer missing in Indiana are scams, IMPD says

New York City Police Department's "End of Watch" banner for Ofc. Jonathan Diller. Diller was killed during a traffic stop in Queens on March 25, 2024. The bottom of the picture features NYPD's motto, "Fidelis Ad Mortem," which translates to "Faithful Unto Death." (Provided Photo/IMPD via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are warning those on social media about inaccurate posts circulating about a police officer going missing in central Indiana.

The posts revolve around Ofc. Jonathan Diller, an officer with NYPD, who was “reported missing” the morning of an unspecified date.

Each post reads the same, most frequently being shared to local yard sale or thrifting groups. They warn the public to be looking for Diller.

One of the fake posts shared to a Greenwood yard sale group on Facebook says Diller went missing in “#Greenwood” Friday morning. “His truck was found last night with his son inside but unfortunately, there is still no sign of him,” it said. The post continues to provide Diller’s physical description and says a Silver Alert has been issued.

A screenshot of a Facebook post asking the public to look for Ofc. Jonathan Diller, who went missing on an unspecified date.

(Provided Screenshot/Facebook)

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department warns that these posts are false, as Ofc. Diller, 31, was killed in the line of duty on March 25, 2024, while performing a traffic stop in Queens.

According to NYPD, Diller and several other officers approached a vehicle parked illegally at a bus stop.

Those inside the car refused to move or exit the car, and investigators soon learned the men in the vehicle both had numerous previous arrests. The driver was out on bail at the time, police said.

Suddenly, the passenger in the car pulled out a gun and shot Diller in the stomach underneath his bulletproof vest. Another officer fired their weapon, hitting the passenger in the back.

Diller was rushed to a hospital for emergency surgery, but died from his injuries. He was survived by his parents, Fran and Steven; his wife, Stephanie; and his 1-year-old son Ryan.

The shooter, identified as Guy Rivera, was arrested and charged with Diller’s murder.

According to a report by MalwareTips, an online blog that reports on cyber threats and online fraud, these kinds of posts are “calculated scams” meant to generate shares and reactions.

“By using Diller’s name/photo along with an emotional story, scammers aim to trigger an instinctive urgency to share and help. But the real motive is gaining visibility and traffic, not finding a missing person,” MalwareTips said.

These posts aren’t specific to Indiana – they have been shared to several similar groups across the United States and in other countries. A few locations include Middletown and Youngstown, Ohio; Washington D.C.; Surry and Duplin counties in North Carolina; and even Edinburgh, Scotland.

IMPD says to honor Diller’s memory and to not distract from legitimate information about missing people, anyone who sees the fake posts should report them.

“(Ofc. Diller) tragically lost his life in the line of duty in March of this year,” IMPD said. “We kindly ask that you do not share these inaccurate posts. Instead, please report them as false information to help ensure accurate and respectful communication online.”

If anyone sees these posts but is unsure how to report it, visit Facebook’s guidelines on reporting content.