Family of hit-and-run victim want justice

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “My husband is in Heaven. I know he is. I talk to his picture everyday,” Linda Brown said.

Her husband Mark died on May 6, one day after he was struck by a vehicle in front of their home while he was cutting grass.

Linda says she turns on the fireplace everyday because it reminds her of her husband’s embrace. There are reminders of Mark throughout the home, and photos scattered throughout the living room.

“He made me laugh all the time, even when we were mad,” Linda said. “He still brought a smile to my face everyday.”

The sign reads 35 miles per hour, but police believe the vehicle that hit Mark Brown was travelling much faster.

According to a police report, Mark was cutting grass along the curb of their lawn. Linda said she found his body behind the pole at their neighbors.

“When I went over to him and said, ‘Mark. Mark, open your eyes,’ his eyes were closed,” Linda said. “He shook his head no.”

The driver left the scene, but witnesses led police to Ariel Treminio-Lopez. Investigators arrested Treminio-Lopez after they say he admitted to being involved in the crash. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) says Treminio-Lopez also faces deportation for being in the country illegally from Nicaragua. ICE has started proceedings against him, but proceedings are on hold for now while he faces charges in Marion County.

Linda wants him to do prison time in Indiana.

“I’d like to see him go to prison so he can have time to sit and think about what he did,” Linda said.

“It don’t matter that he’s undocumented,” Daris “Worm” Brown, Mark’s son. “What matters is my dad ain’t here because of someone else’s irresponsible actions.”

“I miss him so bad. I miss him so bad. He was my backbone,” Linda said.

He is incarcerated at the Marion County Jail. His next court date is set for Sept. 30.