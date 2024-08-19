Family remembers man in fatal shooting as ‘loving and caring’

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Surveillance video captured the gunfire Sunday night.

A 38-year-old, Daniel Morales Uribe, and two other people died in a Sunday night shooting at 42nd Street and Post Road.

On Monday, Uribe’s nephew Jonathan Hernandez went to the parking lot where he died. “He was a very loving person. Obviously, he had a tough childhood, and he wanted us to have the best. Most of the time, he really just cared for his kids.”

Hernandez describes Uribe as a hard worker. He worked out of state to provide for his family of five kids and his extended family.

Uribes’s mother also visited the scene of the fatal shooting to process the last few minutes of her son’s life. “When he came to visit he was very caring and loving. He used to hug everybody and when he came he would tell us he loved us and he would be here forever. Obviously not.”

Uribe’s family are making funeral arrangements. They say their focus is on the children Uribe left behind.

However, the family also wanted to see the surveillance videos of the local businesses to see what happened.

Security footage from the supermarket showed multiple shots fired, and people ducking for cover and running inside businesses for safety.

One worker at the nearby laundromat who witnessed the shooting said multiple bullet casings were found in the parking lot. The police confiscated them.

The only thing left was broken glass.

Four months ago, another triple homicide happened just a few blocks north of Sunday night’s crime scene. Power Wilburn lives in the area, and he wasn’t shocked by the violence. “It’s not a surprise to wake up the next day and to hear something happens over in the neighborhood.”

Resident Sharon Elizabeth Chambers said, “God don’t like ugly. God will get the person who did this and the police will get them.”

Deputy Chief Travis Cline of Lawrence Police Department says lot of witnesses were at on the busy intersection. Witnesses told investigators that a vehicle fled southbound on Post Road.

Police encouraged anyone with information to reach out to police at 317-549-6404.

Statement