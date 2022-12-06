I-Team 8

Family wants conviction in 10-year-old unsolved murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday December of 2012 people walked their dogs at White River State Park.

It was the exact thing 51-year-old Sherese Walker-Bingham was doing on Dec. 12 when she was shot in the chest with her own gun.

“She just loved the dogs. She just loved the nature and being outside with her dogs. Letting them run,” her brother Keith Walker Sr. said.

Those same dogs are the reason investigators believe the killer knew Sharese well, because they were trained to protect her.

“Nobody else couldn’t be with the dogs but her or him. The dogs could tell the whole truth and the whole story if they can talk,” Walker said.

Sharese’s brother Keith was referring to her husband at the time, Eugene Bingham Jr. He was arrested 18 months after her death and charged with murder. The case was dropped the next year. Prosecutors cited a lack of evidence.

Despite that, Walker still believes he killed Sharese.

“Go ahead and confess to the family,”. His family just wants one thing, “We just want closure,” Walker said.

Without closure Walker has leaned on his faith to find peace every time he’s here where his sister died, “I stop, look over and say a little quick prayer, ‘Lord, help me please,’” Walker said.

His faith is another reason he knows they will eventually find the closure they so desperately crave.

“What goes around comes around. One of these days. I’m not here to judge. I’m not a judger, but I just know God is going to take care of this,” Walker said.