Father of 5-year-old boy abandoned by mother is also in jail

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Both parents of a Shelbyville 5-year-old boy abandoned in a Cincinnati suburb last week are in jail, I-Team 8 has learned.

Heather Nicole Adkins, 32, was arrested Saturday night in Georgetown, Kentucky, and taken to the Scott County, Kentucky, jail, according to the Georgetown Police Department. Police in Coletrain, Ohio, say the boy who has autism and is nonverbal was found on a rainy Thursday night along a road in a forested residential area near White Oak, Ohio.

The boy’s father, Kevin Adkins, was arrested over the weekend for a probation violation from the Shelbyville Police Department. He was in the Shelby County, Indiana, jail on Monday. Jail records show he had court dates set for March 31 on charges of possessing meth and driving while suspended.

In a jailhouse interview over the weekend, Heather Atkins said she abandoned her son for his own good.

“To save him from me,” Heather Adkins said. “I meant to leave him there with Patty. No, I left him there with Brad, didn’t I? … I did not leave him with anyone.”

Heather and Kevin Adkins and their son were seen together last week at a Shelbyville apartment complex. Neighbors say there were no outward signs of trouble. `

The mother is waiting extradition back to Ohio where she will face criminal charges.

Court documents show Heather Adkins was arrested Saturday night after creating a disturbance at a Georgetown, Kentucky, gas station. Cops took her to jail on an outstanding warrant for nonpayment of court fees and fines.

That arrest happened just a few hours after Colerain, Ohio, police announced Heather Adkins was wanted for criminal charges. Ohio police think she drove on Thursday to Ohio Thursday with her son, who authorities have not yet identified, and left him along the side of the road. He was found wearing a coat and pants, but safe. The child is in the care family services authorities in Ohio. Police posted photos of the boy on social media, which helped them determine who his mother was.