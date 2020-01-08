Federal government files suit against Community Health Network

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The government is suing a local hospital group, saying they over-billed on Medicare reimbursements.

The former chief financial officer, Thomas Fischer, ended up blowing the whistle on his previous employer.

Fischer started with Community Health Network in October 2005. He got a promotion to a dual chief financial officer and chief operating officer position in December 2012, but was fired less than a year later with no explanation. Now, he’s revealing a reimbursement strategy in Community Health Network that the Department of Justice says is against the law.

Court documents filed Tuesday state since at least 2008, Community Health Network submitted false claims to Medicare that violate the physician self-referral law. Documents lay out the situation in which Community Health Network hired doctors with the hopes those physicians would refer their patients to Community Health Network for expensive procedures and scans, instead of to other facilities. The doctors, according to documents, were paid well above fair market value, and also given bonuses for making a target number of referrals.

Documents state Community Health Network hired outside consulting firms to make sure the doctors pay was at fair market value. More than one firm found the pay was much more than fair market value and a violation of the law. That law is called the stark law – It says doctors can’t refer patients to facilities where they have a financial interest, and hospitals can’t take into account the value or volume of referrals when they calculate what they should pay doctors.

The suit states Community Health Network made millions they were not entitled to through this practice.

Here is a statement from Community Health Network: