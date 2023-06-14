Fiery truck crash in Indy changed national safety standards for tanker trucks

INDIANAPOLIS — A fiery tanker truck crash on I-465 in 2009 set new standards that could impact the investigation into the fatal tanker truck crash in Philadelphia.

In 2009, the National Transportation Safety Board, or NTSB, investigated the crash here in Indianapolis. Officials found the driver was going too fast, which contributed to the rollover crash.

Later, in 2011, the NTSB made 20 recommendations for safety improvements related to the crash.

“They did put things in play that are taking place right now that’s been implemented,” said the President and Owner of the Department of Transportation Training Solutions Matt Freeman.

Freeman is a former state and federal hazmat crash investigator who now works in the private sector, training trucking companies to comply with federal safety regulations.

Freeman broke down some of the changes implemented following the crash in 2009 to I-Team 8. One change included expanding the definition of a cargo truck.

There were also changes to driver training. “The entry-level driver training was implemented, as well, which included the CDL requirements for drivers instructed on rollover prevention,” said Freeman.

I-Team 8 asked the NTSB how the 2009 crash and recommendations will impact their investigation into the fatal tanker truck crash in Philadelphia.

The organization said in a statement, “The investigation involving the June 11 tanker truck in Philadelphia is in its early stages, and we cannot provide comment comparing the circumstances to previous investigations and recommendations.”

Freeman also explained all the factors investigators will be looking at when they break down the Philadelphia crash. “(They’ll) maintenance the vehicle, do the inspections on the vehicle, and the driver (will be) in full compliance,” said Freeman.

The investigation will not be a fast process.

“It’ll take time. This isn’t an overnight investigation. As they go through this and take their time, we’ll hear more and more about it. Hopefully, we’ll find out what really happened,” said Freeman.