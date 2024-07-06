Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Fireworks cause runaway dogs

I-Team 8: Fireworks cause runaway pets

by: Cat Sandoval
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Animal Care Services, already at full capacity, has been taking in additional pets that ran away because of loud fireworks.

Roxie Randall of Animal Care Services said Friday, “We’re at 147% capacity with dogs as of this morning. That’s a lot of dogs, 276 dogs.”

Randall says the city government’s shelter has taken in 30 dogs since fireworks began. This same time in 2023, the total was 34 dogs. It’s been a pattern every year: Pets go missing because of the explosive sounds.

Randall said, “If you or someone you know lost a pet, certainly search the shelter and post the fliers on Indy Lost Pet because it’s possible that a good Samaritan picked up your animal, and it may be here or might be at your neighbors.”

Darcie Kurtz, executive director of the privately operated Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside, aka FIDO, said, “Dogs just have a really acute sense of hearing. They hear things four times as loudly as people do.”

Loud sounds trigger a dog’s fight-and-flight response, Kurtz said, so they see the explosions as threats, and try to escape to safety. That could mean jumping a fence or escaping from a home.

Kurtz said, “People are still shooting off fireworks for the next week. We are really encouraging people to keep their dogs inside or at the end of a leash.”

Experts mention other ways to help prevent a runaway pet:

  • See a veterinarian about anti-anxiety medications for pets during the fireworks.
  • Bring animals inside at night.
  • Put music on during fireworks.
  • Make sure IDs are pets include a phone number.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

11-year-old boy hit by stray...
News /
Silver Alert issued for family...
Local News /
Indy Eleven match finishes with...
Indy Eleven /
Democratic lieutenant governor challengers say...
Political News /
Carmel swimming’s Chris Plumb on...
High School - The Zone /
Health Spotlight | Common medication...
Health Spotlight /
Warren Central’s Damien Shanklin commits...
High School - The Zone /
IMPD chief: Bullet shot into...
Crime Watch 8 /