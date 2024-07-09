Former Colts player fighting judge’s bond decision

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Indianapolis Colts player Daniel Muir and his wife, Kristen, are fighting a decision to hold them in jail without bond.

It’s in connection to domestic battery and obstruction of justice charges after their son went missing last month.

The Muirs are claiming their constitutional rights are being violated because the judge did not give them a bond.

Judge Stephen Roger Kitts II denied both of them bond and said they were a flight risk after they did not cooperate with law enforcement in the search for their son.

In the court filing Tuesday, their attorney argued the judge was supposed to use specific evidence to prove the Muirs are a flight risk or a danger to the community before holding them without bond. The filing said, “No such tools were used in the Muirs cases and nowhere in Criminal Rule 2.6 does it authorize a Court to outright deny bail if someone presents a flight risk or danger to the community.”

The attorney for the Muirs argued the judge should have followed the bond matrix established in Cass County.

According to the county website, that means Daniel Muir should have been given a $5,000 surety or $1,000 cash bond for the low-level felony of domestic battery that he’s accused of.