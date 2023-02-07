I-Team 8

Former Indianapolis man arrested in LA with collection of guns, ammunition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Los Angeles Police Department has arrested a former Indianapolis man for allegedly making threats to neighbors.

LAPD Lt. Leonid Tsap said a search of the Los Angeles apartment of Braxton Johnson, 25, found “two assault rifles, one sniper rifle, one shotgun, and three pistols and over a thousand rounds of ammunition.”

Johnson’s apartment in L.A. was on the 18th floor “with large windows and an unobstructed view of a public park downstairs, and some of the rifles were pointed outside of the window,” Tsap said.

I-Team 8 found Johnson used to live in Indianapolis. In September, a Marion County judge granted an Indianapolis woman a protection order against Johnson. The woman claimed Johnson stalked and harassed her multiple times and showed up to her house unannounced, banged on her door, and tried to get inside.

I-Team reached out to the woman who filed the protection order, but she didn’t want to comment.

On Jan. 19, eviction proceedings began against Johnson for failure to pay rent at the 360 Market Square apartments in downtown Indianapolis. The management company, though, dropped the case eight days later.

LAPD arrested Johnson on Tuesday, Jan. 31. LAPD initially believed there was a high chance it’d prevented a mass shooting, but since then have backed off that statement. LAPD now says it hasn’t found any evidence Johnson planned a mass shooting.

Johnson’s dad still lives in the Indianapolis area. I-Team 8 spoke with him over the phone, and he said he could not comment about this situation.

According to The Associated Press, Johnson has pleaded not guilty to two counts of possession of an assault weapon, a count of criminal threats, and a county of solicitation of murder.

Johnson on Monday remained in jail in California. His bail was set at $1,050,000.