Former prosecutor analyzes IU rape case

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — The courage and bravery of the two Indiana University students who came forward with allegations of rape against a fellow student are setting a good example for other victims, according to Beth White, the president of the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking.

White said the two women likely saved others from being victims.

“It would shock me if this particular perpetrator had never done this before,” White said.

White is a former prosecutor who read through the court documents that led to Noah Apgar being charged with five counts of rape, one count of strangulation, and one count of confinement.

The most concerning thing in the court docs for White was, “The strangulation involved in both of these instances is really concerning,” White said. “It’s literally a way to silence the victim and to make sure that the victims lack of consent is not acknowledged, or able to be communicated.”

That’s why the courage and bravery of the women who came forward is so important.

“Potentially saved a life of another victim because this is the kid of escalation that rarely will stop in this particular context,” White said. “This is a person who is clearly willing to exert physical violence to silence a victim. Nothing I read in the probable cause indicated that there would have been warning signs, and I think that’s what makes this so scary.”

This time of year on college campuses is known as the “red zone,” when the prevalence of sexual assaults is high, and it’s not exclusive to Greek Life.

“This can happen and does happen anywhere,” White said. “In the dorms, in apartment buildings, in the locker rooms of workout facilities.”

How swiftly IU police handled these accusations and arrested Apgar sends a message to all future potential victims on campus.

“If they come forward, they will be believed,” White said. “That there is help for them. Both in the medical system and in the criminal legal system, and that the detectives and others at IU Police Department will help them.”

Apgar has posted his $250,000 surety bond and is out of jail while he awaits his next court hearing.