Friends shocked prominent Indianapolis anti-violence activist killed in shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Friends and family were shocked Thursday after an anti-violence activist was identified by his family as the man fatally shot at a gas station at a busy intersection on the city’s east side.

Ron Gee was the founder of Cease Fire Indy, and the owner of the 1313 Eatery.

Around 11 a.m. Thursday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to a report of shots fired at the Citgo gas station at 38th Street and Arlington Avenue.

Police found Gee’s body inside a blue SUV vehicle at the gas station. He died at the scene, according to Officer Amanda Hibschman of IMPD.

Police announced in an email to the news media about 4:45 p.m. Thursday, “IMPD is aware of information circulating via social media, etc., regarding the unfortunate incident at E. 38th Street & N. Arlington Avenue. Detectives do not currently have a suspect in custody, or anyone detained. The investigation is still active and ongoing.”

Friends of Gee who poured into the crime scene were shocked that he was killed by the very thing he fought against gun violence. Some were crying and hugging. Many were are mourning in disbelief.

Antonio Patton was Ron Gee’s friend of 16 years “It seems so unreal to me. I see the vehicle. I know who drives it and unfortunately this is a very sad day for us.”

Another friend, Terrance Hood said Gee was a good friend who he spoke to that morning. “I’d hate to see his life end, the same thing he stood for is the same as thing that took him out. It’s tragic.”

Police said they don’t have any suspects or anyone in custody. It is still an active investigation. They are asking the public to come forward with any info to help with their investigation.

Hood in disbelif that such a thing can happen to his activist friend said, ” No matter what you stand for if you stand for peace or not. It seems this how it ends.”

“Any instance of violence in our community is unfortunate. Many lives are impacted by this,” Hibschman said. “Our community has to do better. We have to find ways to solve our problems and de-escalate our conflicts that don’t involve violence.”

It’s unclear what led to the shooting or how many people were involved. There is no threat to the public, according to IMPD.

A large police presence was in the area for much of the afternoon as investigators talked to witnesses and use police dogs to canvas the scene for evidence.

“It’s unfortunate that we had this instance of violence in broad daylight while all of this is going on and we’re always asking for the community’s help. If you witnessed anything, if you saw anything, please reach out to our homicide detectives or Crime Stoppers,” Hibschman said.

Anyone with information should contact the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

