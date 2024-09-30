Frustration grows as power remains out for thousands in Indianapolis

Carla Jones talks Sept. 30, 2024, with I-team 8's Kody Fisher after days without electricity in her Indianapolis neighborhood. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands of people were without power Monday following Friday’s storms.

That’s nearly 72 hours without lights, air conditioning, or a way to cook food.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, AES Indiana reported more than 3,200 customers were still waiting to get their lights back on.

A neighborhood near 46th Street and Sherman Drive was one of those areas. The people who live there are fed up. Carla Jones said, “One day, OK. Two days, not so good. Going on three days, absolutely not fair. It’s not fair. Maybe somebody important needs to move into my neighborhood to get lights on.”

Not having power all weekend has impacted her family’s quality of life. “You need it for everything. Because we’ve got an electric water heater, the water’s cold,” Jones said.

Her neighbor Joyce Johnson said, on top of losing a fridge full of food, not having power has also impacted the business she runs from her home. “Lost money Saturday. I wasn’t able to work. I’m a hairstylist,” Johnson said.

Going 60-plus hours without power is causing a lot of frustration but pales in comparison to the outage last summer because of a storm. That time, thousands of people were without power for five days, and AES paid those people $100 after they were investigated by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission over how they handled the outage.

The IURC says it’s already gotten four complaints from customers who aren’t happy with how AES is handling this most recent outage.

Johnson said, “It’s like living in a third-world country.”

They’ve never been without power for this long. “I think we had better service when IPL (Indianapolis Power & Light) was in. It seems like with AES we’re having a lot of issues and problems,” Johnson said.

AES says it’s restored power for 95% of customers, and extra crews from Massachusetts were on their way to help.

A statement from an AES spokesperson said, “We know for those customers still impacted that it’s frustrating and inconvenient. We ask for our customers continued patience. Hurricane Helene caused catastrophic and historic damage across multiple states. Restoring power safely is our top priority.”