Frustration grows for family of slain IMPD officer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marion County judge will allow the man accused of murdering Indianapolis police Officer Breann Leath to pursue an insanity defense.

Leath’s family came together to pray Friday before walking into the courtroom where cameras were allowed for the first time. Leath’s accused killer, Elliahs Dorsey, sat before Judge Mark Stoner in a dress shirt and tie.

One of the biggest decisions made in court was whether Dorsey would be allowed to pursue an insanity defense. Before ruling to allow it, Stoner made sure Dorsey understood what that meant and if he had spoken with his attorney’s about the decision.

“Do you agree with their decision as a matter of strategy for your defense in presenting insanity as a defense,” Stoner said.

Dorsey said, “Yes, judge.”

Leath’s mother, Jennifer Dorsey, commented on Dorsey’s attempt to claim insanity: “I think it’s a joke.”

The Judge will now bring in two independent psychologists to evaluate Dorsey to determine if he can use the insanity defense at trial.

The trial itself is now delayed until February. That was another point of frustration for the Leath family Friday.

“It’s just frustrating because we want justice for my daughter. I mean, it’s not fair. It’s not fair for her. It’s not fair for anybody. Her son lost his mom,” Leath said.

Right now, the family is continuing to lean on their faith. “Without that I don’t know where we would be. Cause Jesus is really keeping us afloat at this moment,” Leath said.