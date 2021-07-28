I-Team 8

Gov. Holcomb on unemployment: We have to take it case by case

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After weeks of reaching out, Gov. Eric Holcomb addressed the crisis in unemployment overpayments on Tuesday.

I-Team 8 asked Holcomb what he is doing to fix the issues of thousands of Hoosiers being asked to repay tens of thousands of dollars in pandemic unemployment benefits.

“They might not be getting the answer [they want]. But we have to go through these things one by one by one,” Holcomb said. “When I see hundreds, as reported, of folks who maybe haven’t applied for the waiver, if they were overpaid and they’re unhappy, they should… We are mindful of all the fraud and the millions of times so we can’t just assume anything.”

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Indiana has paid $100 million in insurance overpayments. $26 million has been recovered by the state, however, the state lost less than 5% due to fraud, according to the Labor Department.

Holcomb says the best way to stimulate the economy is to get people off of unemployment benefits, pointing to the increase of job openings. I-Team 8 pressed Holcomb on what should be done if someone does get a job but is still expected to repay their benefits.

“People are trying to get a job and they still have this large bill to pay, which could be a mistake by the state,” I-Team 8 asked Holcomb.

“We have to go through them one by one by one,” Holcomb responded.

Data from the U.S. Department of Labor shows Indiana has not waived a single unemployment overpayment.