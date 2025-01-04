Greenwood murder suspects possibly linked to international gang

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An international gang from India is possibly linked to four Greenwood men arrested and charged with murder in New Jersey.

I-Team 8 obtained documents from the prosecutor’s office in New Jersey handling the case. Those documents say three of the men (Sourav Kumar, Nirmal Singh, and Gurdeep Singh) admitted to plotting to kill Kuldeep Kumar on their drive from Greenwood to the East Coast.

On Oct. 22, the day before the murder, court documents show Sourav Kumar and his brother Gaurav Singh borrowed an Audi SUV so Sourav could “Take a girl on a date.”

The documents show that date wasn’t with a girl. It was with death.

Sourav, Gurdeep, and Nirmal later admitted to police they picked up Kuldeep Kumar in the borrowed car from where he was staying in Ozone Park, New York, outside of New York City. During the roughly two-hour drive to where Kumar was murdered, Sourav confronted him about his role in his sister’s death.

Kumar allegedly confessed. Telling the men they could “punish him however they see fit,” according to the confessions made to police.

When they got to the rural wooded area of New Jersey, Gurdeep said Sourav shot Kumar. The victim, Kuldeep Kumar, was in the United States illegally since Dec. 2023. He’d applied for asylum, saying he feared prosecution or torture if he went home. His asylum hearing was scheduled for the morning after he was murdered.

At the crime scene, police found evidence making a reference to the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang.

International reporting by Reuters said the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang originated in the northern Indian province of Punjab. Its ring leader, Lawrence Bishnoi, runs the gang from a prison in India. Bishnoi has been charged in more than 80 cases.

Court documents in New Jersey show the Transnational Organized Crime department of the FBI told detectives the gang operates in India, Canada, and the United States, and is known for murder-for-hire, narcotics trafficking, and violent extortions.

Court documents did not detail how Sourav and the others might be connected to the gang, but the documents said after the murder, Sourav threatened Kumar’s family over the phone, saying, “Your brother got what he deserved.” If we can kill one, we can kill more people. Don’t get involved with the cops and leave New York, or we will come for your family. If we get arrested, revenge by others.”

At the time this article was published, Gaurav Singh, Nirmal Singh, and Gurdeep Singh are still in the Johnson County Jail awaiting their extradition hearings to take them back to New Jersey.

While those three are awaiting extradition, court records show Sourav was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals on a federal warrant. On Friday, the U.S. Marshals could not tell I-Team 8 where he’s being held. No federal charges have been filed against him yet.

The US Marshals told I-Team 8 sometimes inmates locations are hidden for a number of reasons.