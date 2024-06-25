Hancock Co. commissioner arrested for sexual assault; awaiting extradition to Las Vegas

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Hancock County Commissioner John Jessup, a Republican from Shirley, is being held at the Shelby County Jail and awaiting extradition to Las Vegas after he was accused of sexual assault in Nevada.

The Las Vegas Police Department issued a warrant for 49-year-old Jessup.

The victim’s name has been redacted in the police report to protect her privacy. She told Vegas police that Jessup touched her inappropriately while she was passed out from drinking alcohol.

The victim said she and the commissioner flew to Vegas in January of this year. At that time, they stayed at Hannah’s hotel in the same room with two different beds. She claims Jessup gave her alcohol multiple times and she felt pressured to drink.

She said she “vomited a few times” and had to use a wheelchair to get back to the hotel room she shared with the commissioner. She blacked out a few times and later showered with her clothes on.

She claimed later she woke up naked— with him touching her inappropriately.

Jessup admitted to police that he touched the woman and said “There’s nothing criminal about this.” He added she had put his hands on her breasts earlier that evening.

The woman’s relationship with Jessup wasn’t specific in the police report. There was a mention that her husband was good friends with Jessup.

Fellow Hancock County Commissioner Bill Spalding said, “While we were shocked to hear of the allegations against John Jessup, there is no connection between those allegations and any actions performed by Mr. Jessup in his official capacity as a Hancock County Commissioner. Further, he was not on County business in the state of Nevada at the time of the alleged occurrence.”

The people he serves in Hancock County are stunned by the accusations.

Michelle Blood, Hancock County resident, said, “I was pretty surprised because I hold the politicians to a higher standard.”

George Allen, another Hancock County resident, said, “If you have someone responsible in the county. They shouldn’t be doing that.”

There are no details on when Jessup will be transferred to Vegas. He was being held Tuesday afternoon without bond.

