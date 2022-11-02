I-Team 8

Hidden utilities, material shortage, delay major road construction project

INDIANAPOLIS, In (WISH) A section of South Meridian at Morris Street was closed a few weeks ago and will remain closed until at least march. I-team 8 has learned the projected is delayed, at least partially because of a lack of material and the contractor ran into some utilities that no one knew existed in this area. This section of meridian street is connected to to an overall reconstruction of the road that extends north 3 blocks. The concern for business owners along this street, what further delays will be stall this project.

“This is truly going to be detrimental for us it is I’m not sure how I’m going to navigate through it. I’m sure I will come up with something” said Gwen Robinson the owner of A-J’s lounge on South Meridian street, says the street is the life blood of her business. Without easy access to her front door customers may just go elsewhere.

“It is confusing to me, I can only image what it is going to be like for customers, potential customers,” said Robinson.

As outlined in the plan the current four lanes of traffic will be reduced to two. Making room for expanded street parking, streetscaping, walking and bicycle paths. The neighborhood and business association in the area lobbied for this project. Ben Easley from the department of public works says construction is scheduled in phases to minimize disruption. Which he says gives the contractor time to address the unknown, like hidden and unmapped utilities and the availability of materials.

“Dependent on when the work can happen and particularly as we go through the winter months that is when the availability of things like asphalt due to the temperature plays a factor in when we close different portions” said Easley.

This morning a group of business owners met with DPW and contractors to hash out concerns. The entire road will not be closed all at once, as many in the area had been led to believe, over the next year the city will close portions of road temporarily from McCarty Street south to Arizona.

“This area right here, it has been a long time coming” said Angela Stergiopoulos who’s family’s restaurant is right in the middle of project.

“We are hopeful ya know wrong things are going to happen but we are hopeful that we are going to work well with the construction people and have the signage that we need that the businesses are open” said Stergiopoulos

Adding to the delays is the shortage of asphalt and concrete. The contractor can’t finish this section of meridian street until next spring when the asphalt plants open back up…and we are told getting concrete has been another issue.

Eventually this section of meridian street will connect with the cultural trail…If all goes as planned the project is scheduled to be finished at the end of next year.