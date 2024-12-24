Heartbreak as historic wedding venue demolished after fire

Fire, then demolition at former church, now a wedding venue, causes heartache

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) — The early Tuesday morning fire at a historic downtown church left heartache and tears in its wake.

Co-workers tearfully hugged as demolition crews brought down the nearly 150-year-old church that in modern times was turned into a wedding venue called The Sanctuary on Penn, at 701 N. Pennsylvania St. in downtown Indianapolis.

A photographer, Mariah Handlon said, “Super sad. I mean, I’ve been involved with the sanctuary for 15 years, so more than half my life.”

Lavender-lined tables ready for a feast and raucous singing were the typical sights and sounds heard coming from The Sanctuary’s warm and rustic great hall. “Everyone’s wedding day is their happiest day, but I understand why people booked here. It definitely was different and special and magical,” Handlon said.

That magic was a long time in the making. “The history of it made a big difference,” Handlon said.

The earliest picture I-Team 8 found of the church was from 1893 in the Indianapolis Public Library archives.

Since the 2000s, the wedding venue had brought smiles, love and happiness to the people who tied the knot there.

The cause of the fire had not yet been determined Tuesday night.

The damage and the demolition put a halt to the nearly 150 years of history, ripping away future couples dreams of having weddings there.

Missy Patton stood and watched the demolition with her fiancé. Patton said, “We would drive by and think, ‘This could be the spot for us.’ We are heartbroken for the couples who have been married here and ones that were getting ready to have their ceremonies here.”

Handlon said, “Really sorry to all the couples that had booked here for future weddings. I hope they find somewhere just as special.”

The owners of The Sanctuary on Penn did not return I-Team 8’s request for comment, but on its Instagram page, a post says an update will come after the holidays, adding “For now, we grieve.”