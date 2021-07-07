I-Team 8

Hogsett: Financial investment is key to stopping surge in gun violence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Asked about the city government’s solution to gun violence after a deadly Fourth of July weekend, Mayor Joe Hogsett on Tuesday pointed out the $3 million expected to go towards crime prevention in the coming weeks.

“But at least half if not more than half of the total amount, $3 million, will be going to the Office of Public Health and Safety to help with juvenile justice, with domestic violence, with conflict resolution, a lot of the challenges that too often are generating or serving as the genesis of these instances of gun violence, and so hopefully those types of investments will pay dividends over the long run,” the Democrat mayor said.

The funding for these programs has not been approved by the City-County Council, which next meets Monday. The council has yet to post online an agenda for that meeting. The council’s Public Safety Committee gave the proposal a go-ahead for approval in June.

Hogsett says part of the money also would go toward law enforcement and be used to increase their use of data and technology.

News 8 asked Hogsett if he plans on bringing back a director of public safety, a position dedicated to analyzing data and using it to develop policy and engage better police-community relations. The mayor removed the position five years ago.

“IMPD is more data-driven today than it was at any time (when we had that position)…. We’ve just had four or five additional years of greater investments in smarter and more effective data, which our fiscal that will be considered by the council next week, will even further enlarge.”