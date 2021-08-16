I-Team 8

Holcomb: Work done on unemployment overpayment appeals ‘every day’

News 8 discussed the unemployment appeals backlog with Gov. Eric Holcomb on Aug. 16, 2021. (WISH Photo from video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Department of Workforce Development could not tell I-Team 8 how many people are appealing unemployment overpayments.

There are published reports that Indiana has one of highest rates of unresolved appeals. I-Team 8 asked Gov. Eric Holcomb what plans his office has to address unemployment overpayment appeals.

“Once again, we work on this every day. I would love to get my hot hands on the list of supposed 800 UI claimants. We can go through that list,” he said.

When told News 8 has heard from 1,000 people applying for unemployment, Holcomb said he wanted to “hold a job fair for all thousand of them.”

Charmaine is homeless, about to lose her car and has been out of work since last summer. She did not want her last name or face on TV.

“I didn’t receive until July of last year and then I received it from July of last year until June of this year,” Charmaine said.

The money was barely enough for her to keep her head above water. The state cut her unemployment benefits and then ordered she repay $10,000. Charmaine has filed the overpayment waiver form and is waiting for the department to set an appeal hearing.

“They are not telling me anything. Every time I call, I get a different story from everyone I speak with,” she said.

I -Team 8 is taking this story and more than 1,000 additional emails to the governor’s office tomorrow morning for he and his staff to review.

The department says it tracks information for issue types involved in an appeal for both unemployment and pandemic emergency unemployment compensation. I-Team 8 does not have this information for pandemic unemployment assistance because the U.S. Department of Labor does not require it for pandemic unemployment assistance.

An overpayment is not an issue type, according to the department, so that information is not available either. Any issue type could theoretically result in an overpayment or underpayment after the appeal if the administrative law judge makes a different or modified decision.