I-Team 8

Hoosiers wait for Workforce Development to respond after unemployment waivers are expanded

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — New federal guidance issued this week will affect thousands of Hoosiers fighting to keep unemployment benefits given to them by the state.

I-Team 8 has been highlighting this problem for nearly a year. Indiana families are being ordered to repay thousands of dollars in federal expanded unemployment benefits during the pandemic, and it was often money they were entitled to receive. Pauli Coffy says she has been ordered to repay $3,700 in unemployment benefits she received in 2020, but there is an issue with her identification.

“They said that the passport card, my gold star Indiana ID and my social security card were not good enough proof of identity. I proved my identification enough to get benefits for five weeks and then they suspended it,” she said.

Last summer, I-Team 8 pressed Department of Workforce Development Commissioner Fred Payne on why the state was targeting so many people for repayment.

“We only want to go after overpayments that, you know, people did not legitimately receive,” Payne said. “So, we’re not in the business of trying to be, you know, overly burdensome to individuals.”

The new federal guidelines should make it easier for Hoosiers to get overpayment waivers. Coffy says she has been fighting with Workforce Development for almost two years after her benefits were denied and she was ordered to repay them. She says she doesn’t have access to the internet.

Coffy attempted to hand deliver her paperwork to the Workforce Development office Tuesday and says DWD has threatened to turn her over to collections.

“My exact words were ‘go ahead and sue me’ because by the time you get to court, that will be proof of my identity,” she said.

The rules include waivers for five categories focused on people who were eligible for benefits but responded “no” to being able and available for work as well as incorrect state processing of proof of self-employment, including overpayments when the person is not at fault.

Below is a complete list from the U.S. Department of Labor:

An individual responded “no” to being able and available for work and the state issued payment for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation without adjudicating the eligibility issue.

An individual was eligible for payment and the state issued payment at a higher rate weekly benefit amount under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program.

The individual responded “no” to being unemployed, partially unemployed or unable or unavailable to work due to the approved coronavirus-related reasons, and the state paid Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. When asked to self-certify, the individual did not respond or confirmed that none of the approved coronavirus-related reasons applied and the state issued payment, resulting in overpayment for the week.

The individual submitted required proof of earnings used to calculate Pandemic Unemployment Assistance weekly benefit amount and the state incorrectly processed the calculation resulting in a higher weekly benefit amount under the PUA program.

The individual submitted proof of self-employment earnings to establish eligibility for Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation Program and the state incorrectly processed the information, resulting in overpayment.

I-Team 8 has been in contact with Workforce Development and has asked them how the department plans to proceed.

An answer is expected Wednesday.