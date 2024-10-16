As I-65 prepares for downtown closure, business manager expresses concern

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Starting 9 p.m. Tuesday, all I-65 southbound traffic will have find an alternate route while the highway is closed.

INDOT says all traffic must exit at or before the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street/West Street exit. I-65 southbound between West Street and Alabama Street will be closed for 16 days for bridge deck patching and joint repairs.

All downtown exits south of West Street will be closed, including the exits to Meridian, Michigan, and Ohio streets, Fletcher Avenue, and the I-70 east and westbound exit.

Entrance ramps along this section of I-65 southbound will also be closed.

Ginger Curry is a training manager at the Circle K on 21st Street and Capitol Avenue. The gas station is right next to an I-65 entrance ramp that will be closed during construction, which leaves Curry with many concerns.

“I think it’s going to effect business in the downtown area,” Curry said. “A lot of exits closed and people are not going to be able to get off the exits to get fuel, use the rest rooms at the local service stations – I think a lot of business be lost.”

INDOT initially scheduled the project to start Oct. 18, but moved up the date because of inclement weather and Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour stop in the city.

“We know that Taylor Swift is coming to Indianapolis, and we’re trying to get out of the way of those folks driving to Indianapolis for the Swift Concert November,” said INDOT spokesperson Kyleigh Cramer.

“Some of these projects drag out for a very, very long time,” Curry said. “So, they need to get it done quickly so that we can resume business.”

INDOT suggest alternative routes like taking I-70 to get downtown and I-465 to go around the closures.