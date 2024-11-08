Take a deep breath: Just one way to manage post-election emotions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Post-election excitement, stress and anxiousness — a wide range of emotions — are normal, according mental health experts.

Three health experts spoke with News 8 about ways to manage post-election feelings.

A mental health and wellness writer and essayist, Diane N. Solomon, said Thursday, “Some people are very happy and pleased — and a big part of the country, in fact, the majority. However, people who are shocked, sad, grieving and scared very scared are still in that phase of shock.”

More negative emotions — anger, stress and anxiousness — can impact mental health. Some marginalized communities — LGBTQ+, women, immigrants, refugees and people of color — have expressed anxiousness.

Psychologist Mary Alvord said, “There’s a concern about what’s going to happen. There’s a high level of anxiety because there’s a high level of uncertainty.”

But, its not just marginalized communities. The American Psychological Association ranks the top three stressors of Americans today as the future of the nation, the economy, and the election.

People dealing with those stressful emotions, health experts say, should turn off the news and social media, and seek community. Don’t self-isolate.

Jennifer Embree, a nurse and clinical professor at Indiana University School of Nursing, said, “Try to think about who builds you up and who supports you on a normal day when you’re stressed or anxious and then (think about), ‘How can I connect with those people to really support me?’ and, in turn, you’re supporting other people.”

Other recommendations from the American Psychological Association include deep breathing, taking a walk, or relaxing with a hobby such as meditation. Additional healthy ways to manage stress from is available here.

Normally negative emotions should last a few days, but, if the chronic stress and anxiety last months or longer, it is recommended to seek professional help.

“Every-day life is hard enough. We add additional stress to that, so it’s really hard for people to get their head around it,” Embree said.

All three experts agreed: Find common ground.

“Increasing divisiveness is unhealthy for ourselves, our relationship and for our country. That’s something we can individually work to make a change,” Solomon said.

Alvord said, “It’s important to know, as Americans, there are values that we share, and I think it’s a time to focus on that because we have families that are quite divided and were getting in to the holiday season. … Talk about what do you have in common. Most people love their families and want the best for their families.”