I-Team 8

Hundreds of body cameras now in use by Indiana State Police

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of body-worn and car cameras are now in use for the Indiana State Police as part of their $15 million police reform project stemming from the murder of George Floyd.

“This is a tool for us. It is a tool for our systems. It’s a tool for you. It’s a tool for our prosecutors,” said state police Superintendent Douglas Carter.

Carter said he wasn’t always supportive of the change, but, after speaking with his daughter, who also a police officer, he realized cameras can help bring more “validity” to the work of police officers.

“The biggest thing is real-time training, particularly under significant stress,” Carter said.

Carter called the new technology “foolproof.” In addition to having the ability to manually turn on the cameras, these actions will turn on the cameras automatically:

When emergency lights are turned out.

When a pistol is taken out of the holster.

When a long gun is taken out.

When a police car is involved in a crash.

The footage will then upload to storage almost immediately. Indiana State Police’s ability to store large amounts of video footage means it can keep things on hand for investigations. Carter said footage will be kept from one to five years or possibly in perpetuity, depending on the case.

“This cannot, this should not be about the cost of storage; it should be about the proper use of retention,” he said.

Carter, however, cautioned that the cameras can only do so much.

“It (the camera) doesn’t understand what happens when his hair stands up on your arm, and you’re all by yourself in the middle of nowhere, and you’re going to have to make a life-or-death decision,” Carter said.

Ultimately, Carter said, it’s up to the training of the officers to always strive to make the right decision.

“My hope in the time that I have left is to continue to push this message that we’re human beings just like you,” Carter said. “We cry just like you. We have loved ones just like you. But we’re willing to sacrifice our life for another human being.”

Indiana State Police will have 900 body and car cameras implemented by the end of August.