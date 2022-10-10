I-Team 8

Huntington University alumni call for firing of coaches in sex abuse, doping allegations

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Huntington University alumni are petitioning the school, demanding the full removal of two coaches tied to a sex abuse and doping lawsuit, according to a copy of the petition obtained by News 8.

The petition comes from “former and current Huntington University female student athletes” and is addressed to the school’s board of trustees and president.

The petition includes four demands:

The removal of any school administrator or board member who knew about the abuse and failed to act.

The immediate removal of coaches Lauren Johnson and Curtis Hines. The two were put on administrative leave last week.

The banning of Hines, Johnson and her husband, Nicholas Johnson, from any access to the university, its facilities or students.

The reconsideration of the Johnsons as part of the university’s athletic hall of fame.

“We call upon you, as leaders of this University, to affirmatively create an environment that is safe, supportive, and empowering for all who attend, but in this instance, especially for your female athletes,” the petition says.