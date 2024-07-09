I-465 NB to close for Round 2 of road work

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Drivers can expect delays on the east and southeast sides — again — and commuters will seek alternative routes around the closing of northbound I-465 between I-65 and I-70.

The closure and construction are set to begin Friday and end Aug. 5.

While some motorists say they’re happy with the upgrades, others are frustrated with the nonstop construction.

Heidi Harris works next to the interstate. She said that construction is “good for the route, but it’s hectic for the side roads.

“I mean, it’s bumper-to-bumper in front of my work, and it’s going to be bumper-to-bumper again.”

I-465 southbound reopened June 22 after repairs, called full-depth concrete patching, took about 20 days.

Wanda Blackwell shared what she’s expecting with the northbound closure. “Lots of rerouting and congested traffic. You don’t know how long — an hour, 30 minutes, 2 hours. There might be road rage, you never know.”

Indiana Department of Transportation says the majority of the construction involves fixing potholes and joints on the road to prevent it from cracking. The work involves pavement, joint, and bridge repairs.

Ramps alongside the highway will be closed at certain times starting 7 p.m. Friday:

Northbound and southbound I-65 to northbound/eastbound I-465 (9 p.m. July 12).

Eastbound and westbound Washington Street/U.S. 40 to northbound I-465 (9 p.m. July 12).

Eastbound and westbound Brookville Road/U.S. 52 to northbound I-465 (9 p.m. July 12).

Southbound Shadeland Avenue to northbound I-465 (11 p.m. July 12).

Southeastern Avenue/Old U.S. 421 to northbound I-465 (4 a.m. July 13).

I-74 westbound to northbound I-465 (7 p.m. July 12).

Northbound and southbound Emerson Avenue to eastbound I-465 (7 p.m. July 12).

Northbound Shadeland Avenue to northbound I-465 (11 p.m. July 12).

Kyleigh Cramer from INDOT encourages drivers to be patient while crews work around the clock. “Leave a little early, whether its commuting to your job or home. Make sure you leave early to give yourself extra time.”

INDOT also recommends the detour going north on I-65 to I-70 East, and back to I465.

The entire project will take 23 days.

While some are frustrated with the construction closures, others are relieved. Tony Rainbolt said, “I’m glad they’re finally getting something done. We need to take care of our roads.”

Commuter Autumn Hinkle said, “I’m just hoping, with a lot of closures, they usually take a lot longer that what’s expected, so hopefully they get it done quickly and it helps everyone.

In addition to the work on the southeast side, traffic on weekdays on I-465 northbound will be reduced to three lanes between the I-465/I-70 interchange to 56th Street on the east and northeast sides. On weekends, that traffic will be reduced to two lanes.

The latest project is Part 2 of a six-part effort for I-465 restoration. The entire project is set to be completed 2025.

(Image below provided by Indiana Department of Transportation)