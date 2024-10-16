I-65 closure an annoyance for commuters

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Transportation has closed a portion of I-65 Southbound from Alabama Street to West Street, leaving some commuters peeved.

“It was a mess,” said Turquoise Harvin, a server at Tavern On South, located downtown next to West Street.

She said her commute going home and to work was confusing and a hassle.

“I was able to find my way eventually, but it put 15 minutes to my commute to get here, and I live about eight minutes away,” Harvin said.

Signs and cones closed off downtown exits, including Meridian, Michigan, Ohio Streets, Fletcher Avenue, and the I-70 east and westbound exits. All drivers must exit before or at West Street, including semitrucks and large vehicles.

There is traffic even at noon on West Street, but it moved. For Harvin, the traffic didn’t move fast enough during rush hour.

With the Colts game bringing in thousands of fans, and the additional traffic from the I-65 detour, Harvin is prepping for an extra busy weekend.

“Hopefully its really good for our business, and I hope that, with the traffic and commotion, maybe people might wanna stay in and have a drink, or have something to eat,” Harvin said.

The interstate closure was bumped up a few days early due to the weather, and to avoid interfering with the Taylor Swift concerts starting on Nov.1. INDOT aims to fix the bridges and make joint repairs in 16 days, but Harvin doesn’t think it will get fixed in time.

“In a perfect world, yes, but in reality, more than likely it won’t happen,” Harvin said.

Others think it’s just a hassle, no matter when the repairs are done.

“Does it matter if it’s bumped to start earlier? It’ll finish earlier and going to be an annoyance on any event happening on any day.”

Patrick Brennan thinks this closure will interfere with his commute, but he has a back up plan.

“Most likely, probably,” Brennan said. “It’s more of an annoyance, but I can take the bus instead.”

INDOT says they aim to complete the project by October 31st, Halloween.