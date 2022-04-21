I-Team 8

I-Team 8 gets answers for women with disabilities being forced to leave home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four Indianapolis women with disabilities are trying to find a new place to live after being told to leave the house they rent.

David Skillman says his sister, Candy Skillman, and her roommates could be without a home after receiving a 60-day vacate notice from their landlord.

“[There are] no other means of housing for the four [elderly] adults that are here. So the best [is they could] be on the street, and we have to try to find housing for them,” Skillman said.

Candy Skillman has Down syndrome and her three roommate also have disabilities. Their home is currently being leased from Terebinth Group, a company that specifically provides services for individuals who are intellectually and developmentally disabled. When Terebinth Group chose not to renew their lease, it gave the women until the end of May to move out.

David Skillman, who is his sister’s guardian, says he was first told the company was planning to build the group a new home, but recently, he was told that would not happen.

It was in that moment, Skillman says, he quickly understood what kind of hardship this was going to put on him and his family.

“Besides the prices being in the $300,000 range, [houses are] selling in a day or two. So it’s really difficult to try to find something even that we could get and try to modify it,” Skillman said. “We’ve been here five years…and we thought this was her forever home.”

Skillman says the current home is accessible for all four women and gives them plenty of space and enough room for their individual care providers.

Deborah McCarty, executive director of the Back Home in Indiana Alliance, says 75% of the homes in Indiana are single-family residences. Less than a quarter of homes have things like wheelchair ramps or wider hallways. It also means affordable housing for those living with disabilities is rare.

“Let’s say, if you need to modify the bathroom so that you have a step in shower, or have more shower curtain space…now that could be, minimum, $15,000,” McCarty said.

It is also hard for some older adults to find homes, according to McCarty.

“Approximately 90,000 elderly are living in poverty,” McCarty said. “People may or may not have experience with disability within their family or friends or whatnot, but you age, right? And we all have experience at some point, with our elders, in our own families.”

Terebinth Group gave this statement to I-Team 8 explaining their reason for vacating the current tenants:

“Terebinth Group is the largest family-owned homeowner and operator for the intellectual and developmental disability (I/DD) community in Indiana. The focus of providing housing services to the I/DD community is a unique role for a home operator. In stark contrast to other rental relationships, the home operator’s relationship is tied to the healthcare service provider deploying care to tenants. As a result, the homes become “Provider Controlled Settings” where the healthcare service provider controls the rental relationship despite tenant’s signing the lease individually. Terebinth believes that changing this system to allow for more direct access to the tenants and their immediate support system can create more positive outcomes for everyone involved. We will continue our work and discussions with non-profit organizations, advocacy groups, case managers, individual’s support systems/families and state organizations to improve the living experience for the I/DD population. In accordance with our lease and established lines of communication in a Provider Controlled Setting, Terebinth sent a formal notice of non-renewal to the healthcare service provider. Before sending a formal notice, Terebinth provided informal notice of non-renewal to the tenant’s healthcare service provider. This is a standard practice in the industry that is universally understood and accepted. It is confusing and disappointing that the tenants, their support system and healthcare service provider sought out an audience with members of the media before speaking to Terebinth directly. Now that Terebinth is aware of the healthcare service provider and tenant’s challenges to secure alternative housing, we are actively working with our broader network to assist. Terebinth, after being notified of this situation by the media, immediately reached out to the tenant’s support system to offer our assistance in their search for a new home. The incoming tenants to this home are members of the I/DD community that we are excited to serve. The healthcare service provider representing the incoming tenants are interested in maintaining a professional, mutually respectful business relationship while also creating a successful living environment for our tenants. We hope that this story raises awareness about the challenges facing vulnerable populations to secure appropriate, safe and affordable housing.”

I-Team 8 was given copies of email correspondence of healthcare service providers for Candy Skillman and others in the home, asking for alternative options to the non-renewal.

Terebinth Group is within its legal rights to not renew the contract, David Skillman says, but it leave his sister and her roommates rushing to find a new place to live that can accommodate their disabilities. He says it will be “extremely traumatic” for the women to learn to live in a new place.

When asked if he had a message for Terebinth Group, Skillman said, “If they believe in what they say, then either walk the walk [or] as you know, actions speak louder than words.”